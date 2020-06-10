Image copyright @HonourableRt Image caption Twelve engines tackled the fire at its height

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze that destroyed part of an industrial estate in Bolton.

Twelve fire crews worked overnight to fight the fire which started on James Street in Westhoughton at about 19:40 BST on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Fire Service said they used jets, breathing apparatus, an aerial platform and thermal scanners to bring the blaze under control.

Station Manager Bob Birtles, said it was a "challenging" incident.

"Our firefighters have managed to save around 60% of the building, but unfortunately the remainder has suffered severe damage, and we will be working with demolition and local authority building control to access and tackle the remaining pockets of fire."

Local people were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of the smoke.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.