Image copyright Borough Care Image caption One of the safes contained a resident's husband's ashes

A wooden heart-shaped box containing human ashes have been stolen during a burglary at a care home, police said.

Officers were called to Bamford Close care home in Stockport on Saturday morning after staff discovered that two safes had been stolen.

The palm-sized urn, engraved with "Colin Forever In My Heart", also contained a lock of hair belonging to one of the care home's residents. A World War Two medal was also taken.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Police determined that the burglary had taken place between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

PC Steven Watson of Greater Manchester Police said: “This burglary was devastating for the residents of this care home as well as their loved ones. The safe contained items which meant a great deal to them.

Dr Mark Ward, CEO at Borough Care, said staff were unhurt as the thieves only entered an isolated office, and residents were unaware.

"I’m sure people will agree it is shocking anyone would target a not-for-profit care home for older people," he added, "especially at this time when our staff are working so hard to look after residents both emotionally and physically during the coronavirus pandemic.”