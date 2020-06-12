Image copyright Cheshire East Council Image caption Michael Jones led Cheshire East Council until 2015

A fraud investigation regarding the former leader of Cheshire East Council has been dropped.

Michael Jones stood down as a councillor in Bunbury months after leaving the local Conservative group and quitting as council leader in 2015.

As leader, he faced questions over the way some contracts were awarded.

Police now say there is “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of a conviction”.

The inquiry was looking into the awarding of council contracts to a fitness company.

Denied wrongdoing

Cheshire Police launched a criminal investigation into deals awarded to Core Fit, a company that was run by Mr Jones’ physiotherapist, Amanda Morris, in 2015.

Mr Jones has always denied any wrongdoing.

A further five allegations referred to police remain under investigation.

They include the alleged manipulation of air quality data and issues concerning land transactions in Middlewich and Crewe.

Regarding the fitness contracts, a Cheshire Police spokesman said: “A file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who considered this in some detail and advised that although there were issues in relation to procurement, there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of a conviction against any individual.”

Council's chief executive Lorraine O'Donnell said the authority "continues to cooperate fully with the police in other matters referred to the police for investigation."