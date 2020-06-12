Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Stephen Cloney was divorced, debt-ridden and disillusioned with his job, the court heard

A corrupt police officer who tipped criminals off about covert operations and planned raids has been jailed.

Stephen Cloney, 41, spent four years mining Merseyside Police's computer systems for information to sell on.

The father-of-one had collected police intelligence on firearms, "grasses" and carried out searches on the address of a man who had moved after being warned by police that his life was in danger.

Cloney, of Wirral, was jailed for five years at Manchester Crown Court.

He joined Merseyside Police in 2007 after initially serving with the Metropolitan Police.

He admitted unlawfully accessing police systems and databases to access intelligence which he shared with others for financial gain between April 2015 and January 2019.

This included passing on intelligence about investigations and cannabis farms operating in the region.

Suspects would clear out their properties ahead of police raids, the court heard.

Meanwhile, armed gangsters burgled rival drug dealers' farms to steal cannabis before police could catch up.

Anti-corruption probe

Cloney, of Lorne Road, Oxton first came under suspicion in 2017 and was given "management advice" and placed on restricted duties by his force, the court heard.

But the force anti-corruption unit continued to investigate and arrested Cloney in January 2019.

Analysis of his phones showed he had made more than 400 notes on his iPhone relating to addresses, individuals and vehicles.

Officers found he had received around £8,055 in deposits to his bank account.

He had also begun to live a "cash-rich" lifestyle.

He was declared bankrupt after his arrest, with £26,000 in debts.

David Temkin, defending, said Cloney was divorced in 2013 and wanted to leave the police but was under "emotional and financial pressure" when he was "approached" for information.

Cloney was dismissed from Merseyside Police for gross misconduct in March.

Judge Alan Conrad QC, told him that "one corrupt police officer taints a great police force and undermines public confidence in the police".