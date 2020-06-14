Image copyright ASP Image caption Police were present as scores of young people made their way to the Carrington area rave

A 20-year-old man has died, a woman has been raped and three people have been stabbed during two illegal "quarantine raves" that attracted 6,000 people.

Thousands flocked to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington in Greater Manchester late on Saturday.

The man at the country park died of a suspected drug overdose and the stabbings and the attack on an 18-year-old woman took place in Carrington.

Police said the illegal raves have had "tragic consequences".

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes condemned them as a clear breach of coronavirus legislation, adding officers "were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised".

He asked "anyone with footage that could assist our enquiries" to give it to police.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Paramedics joined police at Daisy Nook Country Park in Oldham

Police said about 4,000 people were at the Droylsden rave, where there were no reported crimes.

There were however three separate stabbings at the Carrington site - one of which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Ass Ch Con Sykes said officers "managed to safely enter the crowds, locate the man and administer life-saving first aid before paramedics arrived."

Two other men, aged 25 and 26, were hurt in separate stabbings and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman... and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family", police said.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption The raves continued through the night

Image copyright ASP Image caption People were seen congregating near the rave site

Streams of young people were seen on their way to an area just off Common Lane in Carrington late on Saturday evening.

There was a large Greater Manchester Police presence at both sites.

Images and footage were also being shared on social media show densely-packed crowds of people dancing and singing at the outdoor raves.

A large sign reading "Quarantine Rave" can be seen in background of one video.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Police were called to Daisy Nook Country Park after illegal raves were reported

Sacha Lord, who is night-time economy adviser for the region, said the "morons" and "selfish idiots" that attended "are a disgrace" who have put the people they love "at risk".

Mr Lord tweeted: "I've seen some of the footage. You aren't clubbers. Just selfish idiots."

Content is not available

The MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne, Angela Rayner, said she had joined Oldham Street Angels at the Daisy Nook site during the rave.

The group offers support and pastoral care to partygoers and others that need it during the night-time.

Ms Rayner tweeted that she had "just finished my shift at Street Angels in Oldham" and had been "dealing with the illegal rave at Daisy Nook liaising with the police".

Content is not available

Volunteers have spent Sunday morning clearing away rubbish left scattered across the fields at the Daisy Nook site with help from Oldham Council.

Empty bottles, plastic bags, gas canisters and abandoned gazebos cluttered the beauty spot.

Image caption Multiple bags were filled with rubbish left strewn over the grass at Daisy Nook

Image caption Volunteers helped clear the rubbish left on the grass

Oldham Council leader Sean Fielding tweeted thanks to the "dozens of volunteers there this morning helping to clean up the mess".

Content is not available

In a statement, Ass Ch Con Sykes said: "These raves were illegal and I condemn them taking place - they were clearly a breach of coronavirus legislation and guidelines, and have had tragic consequences."

He said the force had seen huge demand including a 60% surge in emergency calls from 17:00 BST on Saturday to 04:00 on Sunday and hoped "the public can recognise the challenges we are facing."

He said the "gatherings were carefully monitored" but "we needed to balance the present public health emergency and our overall demand with ongoing incidents".

"We have to ensure that we strike the right balance of proportionality and fairness with our overall coronavirus response", he added.