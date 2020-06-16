Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man is also accused of damaging a police car

A man has been charged after police officers were allegedly spat at and racially abused in central Manchester.

John Rose, of Rome Road in the Collyhurst area of the city, has been charged with four racially aggravated common assaults on a police officer.

The 32-year-old is also accused of racially aggravated threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Greater Manchester Police said he has was due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Officers were called to Piccadilly after reports of members of the public being threatened at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

A police car was also damaged in the incident.