Image caption Jamie Rothwell is due to appear in court after being extradited to the UK

A man arrested in Spain over an alleged dispute between two Salford gangs has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Jamie Rothwell was detained by police officers at an apartment block in Barcelona last month after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in October.

The 33-year-old was extradited and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

He is charged with conspiring with others between July 2014 and October 2015 to murder two men.

Mr Rothwell is also accused of two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Last month, Greater Manchester Police said his arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into rival organised crime gangs in the city in 2015.