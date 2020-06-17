Image copyright UoB Image caption A bike and a helmet will be loaned to any student for a refundable £50 deposit

The University of Bolton has bought 1,000 bicycles to help students avoid public transport when it reopens.

Vice-chancellor Prof George Holmes said the bikes had been bought for students "to use for their commute on a loan basis" from September.

He said it was a "logical measure" as part of the institution's efforts to create "Covid-secure" conditions.

The university will also introduce temperature checks and limits on the number of students allowed on campus.

A bike, along with a helmet, will be available to any student for a refundable £50 deposit and "refresher" cycling sessions will be offered to anyone who wants them, a spokesman said.

Prof Holmes said the university "felt a logical measure was to give all students the opportunity to access bicycles to use for their commute on a loan basis".

"It means they will be able to travel... avoiding the need to use public transport, where they may have legitimate concerns about the spread of the virus.

"From September, students will have access to a fully operational, Covid-secure, university campus and be able to study and engage in person with other students and staff."

He added that cycling "also has added health benefits for students, as well as helping to protect the environment" and the university would buy more bikes if they were needed.