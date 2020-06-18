Image caption More than 200 jobs will be created at the world's first commercial liquid air battery site in Trafford

One of the world's first commercial liquid air batteries will be built in Greater Manchester after being awarded a £10m government grant.

The CryoBattery facility in Carrington will store spare green energy and could power up to 200,000 homes, said energy storage company Highview Power.

The technology works by storing compressed air in huge containers which is used to generate electricity.

The firm said the new plant will create up to 200 new jobs.

“This new cryogenic energy storage plant will deliver much needed long-duration energy storage and provide valuable services to the National Grid,” said Javier Cavada, Highview Power CEO.

Adding: "We are delighted to have been chosen to assist the UK in achieving its goal of a 100% clean, carbon-free energy future."

Image copyright Highview Power Image caption The plant in Carrington will be run by Highview Power

The facility next to Carrington power station will be one of Europe's largest battery storage systems and will supply long-duration energy storag, said a Highview Power spokesman.

It will offer multiple gigawatt-hours of storage representing weeks' worth of storage, not just hours or days, he added.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, said the technology would form a key part of the UK's push towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

"Projects like these will help us realise the full value of our world-class renewables, ensuring homes and businesses can still be powered by green energy, even when the sun is not shining and the wind not blowing,” said energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Construction of the CRYOBattery facility is expected to start later this year and enter commercial operation in 2022.