Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was a scholarship pupil at Manchester Grammar School

The family of Yousef Makki have said they hope to get "some desperately needed answers" after a coroner granted a full inquest.

The 17-year-old Manchester Grammar student died in a fight with Joshua Molnar in Hale Barns, Cheshire, in March last year.

Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter, but was detained for possessing a knife.

The inquest will be held at Stockport Coroners Court from 15 March.

The family had campaigned for a full inquest, saying matters surrounding his death "have not been sufficiently aired".

Yousef's sister Jade Akoum has previously said: "We have a lot of unanswered questions."

She said an inquest "could help us answer those questions that we did not get answered during the criminal trial".

In a statement on Friday she said: "We are grateful to the coroner for resuming the inquest into Yousef's death. "

Yousef's mother, Debbie Makki, 55, died last month.

"My mum was anxious for an inquest to take place in order to bring some closure and we are deeply saddened that she was not there to hear today's decision," said Ms Akoum.

"We remember and mourn both her and Yousef today and we look forward to the inquest bringing us some desperately needed answers."

In April a probe into Greater Manchester Police's handling of the teenager's death by the Independent Office for Police Conduct was dropped after it had found "no potential misconduct by any individual officer".