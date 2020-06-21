Manchester

Manchester shooting: Man dead and another critically injured

  • 21 June 2020
A police officer from Greater Manchester Police Image copyright PA Media

A 36-year-old man has died following a shooting in Manchester, police said.

Another man, a 21-year-old, is in a critical condition in hospital "in a life-threatening condition", Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The men had "self-presented" at a hospital shortly before 01:00 BST, according to the force.

Increased numbers of police have been deployed to the Moss Side area, where the shooting is thought to have happened.

