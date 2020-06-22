Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christopher Taylor worked in Greater Manchester Police's Tactical Firearms Unit

A firearms officer who used the Police National Computer to access details about prostitutes has been jailed.

Christopher Taylor, 36, from Rochdale, admitted two counts of misconduct in public office, and unauthorised access to the police computer.

A judge said the Greater Manchester Police officer's searches for his "sexual interest and gratification" had become "an addiction and an obsession".

At Liverpool Crown Court he was jailed for eight months.

The court heard Taylor, who worked in Rochdale with the Tactical Firearms Unit, made 672 searches in relation to relatives, neighbours, police officers and organised crime members between 2017 and 2019.

His behaviour came to light after concerns about the high volume of searches he had made, some relating to sex workers, dating back as far as March 2013, the court heard.

He made regular checks on one in particular and analysis of his phone showed they were in contact between June and November 2018 and had met at the Premier Inn in the town.

Taylor was suspended after his arrest in March 2019 and said he had conducted a "huge amount" of unauthorised searches "borne out of boredom".

David Temkin, defending, told the court no police operations had been compromised.

Sentencing, Judge David Aubrey QC told Taylor: "You crossed the boundaries of your duties as a police officer and did so knowingly.

"You were accessing the computer for your own interest, including your own sexual interest and gratification. It had become an addiction and an obsession."

