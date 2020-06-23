Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached near the Chadderton Hall Park bowling green

A 15-year-old girl was raped in a park after a man pretended he needed to use her phone, police said.

She was attacked at about 21:00 BST on Sunday in Chadderton Hall Park in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man approached her near the bowling green and asked to use her phone.

The girl followed him along a gravel path towards the river where she was then raped in a "shocking attack on a young girl", police said.

Det Sgt Alex Wilkinson said: "Our thoughts are with her while she continues to be supported by specialist officers.

"I'd like to reassure the local community that we have a team of detectives working on this and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days."

The attacker is described as in his 30s, with a dark or olive complexion and about 5ft 8ins tall.

The man - who was clean shaven with hazel eyes and short dark hair - is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured top with white writing across the chest.

