A father-of-three was "trying to keep the peace" when he was shot dead with another man at a lockdown party in Manchester, his family have said.

Abayomi Ajose, 36, and a 21-year-old friend were killed by a lone gunman in Caythorpe Street, Moss Side, on Sunday.

Mr Ajose, known as Abi or Junior, was at the party, attended by "hundreds" of people including a DJ, looking after his friend, his family said.

Police and community workers have appealed for help to catch the killer.

Lekan Oyekanmi said there had been a community event for children earlier in the day which his brother-in-law Mr Ajose attended with his family.

"Everyone had such a good time and wanted it to continue for the adults in the evening," he said.

"He [Mr Ajose] stayed on and was looking out for his friend who wasn't in the right frame of mind."

Mr Oyekanmi said the gunfire caused a stampede and after the second shot he saw two men on the floor, one of whom was his brother-in-law.

"I thought he was looking for his friend but whatever must have been going on - I know he was trying to keep the peace," he added.

"He was the peacemaker of everything."

Mr Ajose, who worked for children's services at Manchester City Council, was described by his family as a "go-to" person for people who needed help in the community.

His widow Lola said: "He was a kind man, everyone loved him. He worked in children's services and was passionate about it.

"I couldn't do the job he does he is just a natural. It takes a strong person to deal with vulnerable children like that."

She described her husband as "the best man" and an "amazing father".

Youth worker Akemia Minott said the deaths brought a "new layer of devastation" to the Moss Side community but bringing the killer to justice would be "part of the healing process".

Greater Manchester Police previously said finding the killer was "our absolute top priority".

The force said it did not break the party up because of "public disorder" fears.

