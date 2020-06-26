Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21 died after the shooting in Moss Side on Sunday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two men who were shot at a lockdown party in Manchester.

Abayomi Ajose, 36 and Cheriff Tall, 21, were killed at the party - attended by hundreds of people - in Moss Side, in the early hours of Sunday.

A 32-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested on Thursday night, Greater Manchester Police said. She remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed residents had called them about the "unplanned event" but said officers did not break the party up over "public disorder" fears.

Officers were called just before 01:00 BST to reports of gun shots on Caythorpe Street in Moss Side on 21 June.

Police said a short time later they were made aware two men had arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Speaking on Wednesday Cheriff Tall's parents described him as a "model son" whose brutal death had left them devastated.

Father-of-three Mr Ajose, who worked for children's services at Manchester City Council, was described by his widow Lola Ajose as "the best man" and an "amazing father".

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the scene and laid flowers and candles in memory of the victims.

GMP said the force is working closely with the local community and families of the victims and urged anyone with information to contact police.

