Free wi-fi on Greater Manchester's tram network could be axed in a bid to save up to £300,000 per year, transport bosses have said.

The service has been available since 2015 but was suspended during the coronavirus lockdown to discourage "antisocial" travel and save money.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) said wi-fi would remain switched off pending a review.

A spokesman said it was "vital" efforts were focused on enabling safe travel.

The Metrolink network has come under financial pressure during the pandemic, as passenger numbers plummeted by 95%.

Mayor Andy Burnham said the service was losing millions of pounds every month and could have been mothballed without a government cash injection.

The service was later earmarked for a share of a £30m bailout package.

The TFGM spokesman said: "In light of the significant loss of revenue and financial constraints put on us by the coronavirus pandemic, the service will remain suspended pending a review.

"Our initial work has indicated that we could make savings of around £300k a year in addition to avoiding the required cost of upgrading our infrastructure - which could be in excess of £1 million."

He said that while the news would be "disappointing" for some, it was "vital" that efforts focused on "enabling safe travel for those who need to and supporting the region's economic recovery from coronavirus".