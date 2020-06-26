Image caption Five vehicles were also damaged in the disorder

Police broke up 39 illegal gatherings in Greater Manchester in one day, leaving an officer injured and five vehicles damaged.

Officers were attacked as they broke up a "large gathering" in Manchester near the end of Thursday.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain from Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers do not deserve to be treated in this way."

He said officers were being "pulled away" from critical incidents.

Mr Hussain said it was "unacceptable" that officers were attacked when they dispersed the crowd of around 150 in a cul-de-sac in the Longsight area of Manchester at about 22:00 BST.

He added: "These officers will be there for them in times of need, so attacking someone who will also be there for you in your own time of need will not be tolerated."

He warned people attending any gathering that breached lockdown rules would face arrest.

A statement from the force added: "There is a clear risk from attendance at any of these events or gatherings as there are no safety measures in place and we urge everyone to stay away.

"The risk of coronavirus is still present and attending events in large groups is in breach of Covid-19 legislation. Social distancing guidelines still apply and large amounts of people stood closely together increases the risk to other members of the public."

Last weekend Greater Manchester Police broke up 13 illegal raves.

Earlier this month a 20-year-old man has died, a woman was raped and three people were stabbed during two illegal "quarantine raves" that attracted 6,000 people.

