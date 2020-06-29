Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the pedestrian was crossing the road when the incident happened

A 56-year-old man who was struck by a cyclist as he crossed the road has died.

The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in the crash on Wilmslow Road in Didsbury, Manchester at about 16:35 BST on 20 June.

He was taken to hospital after the collision which happened close to Didsbury Library but died on Sunday.

Police believe the cyclist stopped at the scene and have appealed for him to contact them.

Sgt Andrew Page of Greater Manchester Police said: "We recognise that the cyclist will be unaware of the sad developments since the collision occurred but we appeal to him directly to get in touch with us and help establish the circumstances so we can fully understand how this incident happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.