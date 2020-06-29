Image copyright Wigan Athletic Image caption Jack's photo was among the virtual crowd as Wigan Athletic beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0

The mother of a five-month-old boy who died of sudden infant death syndrome has spoken of her son's poignant "first game" at the home of her football team.

Jack Stout died in August 2015 before he was ever taken to Wigan Athletic, his mother Christine Lamb said.

He finally got to the DW Stadium, as his photo was one of the cardboard cut-outs of fans at a behind-closed-doors match with Blackburn Rovers.

"It's a shame I couldn't be there but he brought them luck as they won 2-0."

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jack died when he was five months old

She added: "It was so emotional. I was upset all day... but it was even more special that we won.

"They should take him to away games, too."

Miss Lamb, who is originally from Glasgow but lives in Wigan, said she had been a fan of the Latics for 20 years and met Jack's father at one of their matches in 2013 - the year the club lifted the FA Cup.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jack had a Latics strip and teddy

Club captain Sam Morsy tweeted Miss Lamb after the Blackburn game, saying he hoped the players "did him proud".

After the club found out she had paid for Jack to be in the virtual crowd, her money was refunded.

Miss Lamb said she had donated the sum to the Latics Community Trust in Jack's memory.

"It was a lovely gesture," she said of the decision to return her the money.

"It was really nice. They are a real family club - the best club in the world."