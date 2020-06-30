Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21 died after the shooting in Moss Side

A killer who gunned down two men at a lockdown party is "hiding like a rat", the dad of one of the victims has said.

Abayomi Ajose, 36 and Cheriff Tall, 21, were killed at the Moss Side party in the early hours of 21 June.

In a message to the killer, Mr Tall's father Mousa, said: "You were so big to kill Cheriff... today you are so little. You are hiding like a rat."

A 32-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The victims, who did not know each other, were shot at the party off Caythorne Street shortly before 01:00 BST and died in hospital.

Image caption Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch

Mr Tall's father added: "What did you achieve doing this? What did you achieve?

"This is going to be between you and Cheriff in the next life."

Police believe the killer was not from Manchester.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said "there were 300 people at this gathering".

"I'm pretty sure there are eyewitnesses. We desperately need people in the community to come forward."

