Image copyright BTP Image caption Police believe a man in a red hooded jumper threw the stone at the train

A driver was injured after a stone was thrown at a moving train, smashing an engine cab window.

The Northern train was struck as it approached Clegg Hall Lane bridge in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, at about 18:30 BST on 22 June, British Transport Police said.

A man in a red hooded jumper is believed to have thrown the stone, a force spokesman said.

The driver minor cuts to their neck and arms but did not need treatment.

Northern's Chris Jackson said throwing a stone at a train was "beyond belief" and "in other circumstances this could have been a tragic incident".

He added: "It's beyond belief that someone would throw any object at a moving train, let alone a stone or brick."

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Image copyright Google Image caption The stone struck the cab window as the train approached Clegg Hall Lane bridge

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk