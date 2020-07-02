Controlled explosion after grenade found in Heywood raid
- 2 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A controlled explosion was carried out after a grenade was discovered during a police raid in Manchester.
Officers also found a shotgun and cannabis during a searching at a house in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at about 05.50 BST, police said.
The device was removed from the house in Tonge Street and later destroyed by a bomb disposal unit in a nearby field.
Neighbours either side of the address were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.