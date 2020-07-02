Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The explosive was discovered during a search of a house in Heywood, Greater Manchester

A controlled explosion was carried out after a grenade was discovered during a police raid in Manchester.

Officers also found a shotgun and cannabis during a searching at a house in Heywood, Greater Manchester, at about 05.50 BST, police said.

The device was removed from the house in Tonge Street and later destroyed by a bomb disposal unit in a nearby field.

Neighbours either side of the address were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.