Image copyright Google Image caption The women were hit about 09:15 BST

A 70-year-old woman has died and another woman, 73, is critically ill after a car hit them on a footpath.

A White Mini One hit the pair as it was travelling north on Slag Lane towards Leigh, Greater Manchester, at about 09:15 BST.

Both women were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but the 70-year-old died shortly after.

The driver remains in hospital as a precaution and is assisting officers with their inquiries, police said.

PC John Harrison-Gough, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and my deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman whom sadly passed away despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

"Our thoughts are also with the second woman who continues to fight for her life in hospital."

Police have appealed for dashcam footage.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk