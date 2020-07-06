Not so 'smart' driver has £167k Bentley towed away
- 6 July 2020
An uninsured driver had his £167,000 supercar towed away after refusing to hand over the keys.
Greater Manchester Police spotted the Bentley Continental GT parked outside a Peaky Blinders-themed bar on Peter Street in Manchester on Sunday.
Officers said the driver, who was "trying to be smart", did not believe they would seize his vehicle.
"How wrong, car was dragged onto back of recovery truck. #NoInsurance," tweeted the GMP city centre team.