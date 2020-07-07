Image copyright Getty Images Image caption JD Sports said it has reduced staff numbers to allow for social distancing measures to be followed

A trade union has criticised JD Sports for not closing a warehouse after a "small number" of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Usdaw said it was a "matter of deep regret" that the Rochdale site had not shut down following the Covid-19 cases.

Staff have previously complained about a lack of social distancing on site.

JD Sports declined to comment on the number of positive tests but said it would continue to take all measures to protect the wellbeing of staff.

Rochdale Council's public protection team has made several visits to JD Sports, including unannounced inspections during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it "found the measures to be comprehensive and fully in line with government guidelines".

But the council's director of public health, Andrea Fallon, confirmed there had been a "small number of positive cases at JD Sports".

These individuals are now self-isolating and the council is "working to understand if there are any possible links", she added.

Call for action

Tony Clare, from Usdaw, called for the site to close after "hundreds of staff had expressed fears that the warehouse is a breeding ground for Covid-19".

"This is disgraceful behaviour from one of the country's biggest and most successful companies," he added.

Labour councillor John Blundell added "until they know for a fact that they [JD Sports] are not the common denominator, it's irresponsible to continue operation".

"If a pub was found to have Covid-19 it would shut so I don't see how it can stay open when it has hundreds of people in and out of the building knowing that they could be infecting people," he added.

Rochdale has previously been identified as one of the areas with the highest rates of Covid-19 in the UK, but it has recently seen infection rates fall.

Since March, JD Sports has reduced staff numbers with 700 workers on the day shift and 560 on the night shift, a spokesperson said.

The firm said it acknowledges its "responsibilities as one of the largest employers in the area" and is working with the NHS and Rochdale Council to provide a mobile NHS testing facility on site.

Following the confirmed cases, 500 workers have been tested at this facility, the BBC has been told, with one person returning a positive result.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk