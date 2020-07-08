Image copyright Google Image caption The 13-year-old was hit on the pavement in Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car as he walked along the pavement.

The driver of a Jaguar failed to stop following the crash in Wigan at around 16:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The boy is thought to have been walking along Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield when the car hit him and then a wall. The driver and passenger did not stop.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 13-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Old Road was closed for around six hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

Sgt Darren Hancock appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage. He said: "Whilst we have a man in custody, we are very much keeping an open mind and would make a direct plea to anyone who may have been involved, or has the slightest bit of information, to do the moral thing and come forward."

