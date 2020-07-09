Image copyright Family photos Image caption The bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert and killed 22 people

Manchester Arena bombing survivors will find out later if their bid to be legally represented at a public inquiry has been successful.

In April, chairman Sir John Saunders denied survivors of the 2017 blast "core participant" status in hearings.

A group of more than 50 sought a judicial review to overturn the decision.

Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Garnham are due to give their decision at 09:30 BST.

The group's lawyer Brenda Campbell QC argued the survivors "have not been treated with importance" and said if they did not have formal legal status "they will be watching (the inquiry) on YouTube and not assisted to get the answers to their questions".

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said the hearings would be focused on those who died in the attack and survivors would be able to engage with the process, without having legal representation of their own.

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack is due to begin on 7 September.

Dame Victoria, who is President of the Queen's Bench Division, and Mr Justice Garnham will publish the reasons for their decision on the judicial review at a later date.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi's sentencing has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb as fans left an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on 22 May 2017.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was convicted of 22 counts of murder in March at the Old Bailey. and is expected to be sentenced in August.

