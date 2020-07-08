Image copyright PA Image caption Katherine Heyes admitted being drunk on an aircraft

A drunk veterinary nurse who caused "chaos" on a plane after drinking vodka has been spared prison.

Katherine Heyes, 29, was described as "every passenger's worst nightmare" on the 18 May 2019 Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Antalya in Turkey.

She swore aggressively and shouted, the city's Minshull Street Crown Court was told. Crew found vodka under her seat.

Judge John Edwards said he was not jailing Heyes only because she is her four-year-old daughter's sole carer.

Heyes was with her daughter and two female friends on the flight, the court heard.

Philip Hall, prosecuting, said cabin crew noticed Heyes and her friends going into the toilets carrying a large beach bag.

He added it became “obvious” the defendant and her friends were drunk, with her speech "slurred”.

"The defendant was emotional, hysterical, swearing at everyone," he said. “The atmosphere in the cabin was described as chaotic."

'Out of it'

Flight crew considered diverting the aircraft before the situation calmed down.

While she was allowed to leave the airport by Turkish police, British police and social services interviewed her when she arrived back at Manchester.

Heyes, of Stour Road in Tyldesley, near Wigan, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to entering an aircraft when drunk and being drunk on an aircraft.

The judge gave her a 12-month community order and ordered her to do 80 hours' unpaid work. She was also told to pay £250 costs.

Passing sentence, he told her: "You are every passenger's worst nightmare, or you were on the 18th of May last year.

"You were, to use your own phrase, 'out of it'. You should be ashamed."

Rachel Shenton, defending, said Heyes "expresses, in the clearest terms, her remorse, her regret, her shame."