Drivers have been encouraged to find alternative routes to keep the area clear of traffic

A major blaze "involving a quantity of vehicles in an open yard" has broken out in Greater Manchester.

Up to 30 firefighters are tackling the fire on Moat House Street in Ince, Wigan.

The fire, which broke out at about 03:15 BST, has forced the partial closure of the A577 Manchester Road, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Local residents and businesses are urged to keep windows and doors closed.

The blaze involves an outbuilding, piles of tyres and numerous vehicles including at least one heavy-goods vehicle, the fire service added.