Image caption Jack Worwood was hit by a car on the pavement in Old Road

A man has been charged with causing the death of a 13-year-old boy by dangerous driving.

Jack Worwood was hit by a car as he walked along the pavement on Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

The teenager died in hospital on Wednesday.

Liam Wilson has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and assault of an emergency worker.

The 21-year-old, of Livingstone Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield, is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court later.

Jack was a pupil at Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows and his former head teacher Marie Adams paid tribute to a "funny, charismatic and joyful young man".

"We remember the funny, charismatic and joyful young man that was Jack. Staff and students hold so many wonderful memories," she said.

"We will continue to share these memories with one another as we come to reflect on the life of such a special young man."

