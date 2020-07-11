Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked in Bridgeman Street

A 10-year-old boy has been stabbed and is being treated in a Bolton hospital.

A man, aged 18, was later arrested in connection with the knifing near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever.

Emergency crews were called at about 13:15 BST, but the stabbing is being treated as an "isolated incident", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The boy is described as being in a stable condition and the suspect is being held on suspicion of assault, the force said.

A witness told the Manchester Evening News there were five to six ambulances and up to seven police cars at the scene.

In a statement, GMP said a "large police presence remains in the area, whilst investigation work is carried out".

'Upset and shock'

Det Supt Joanne Rawlinson said: "No child should ever be the victim of such a distressing incident... [but] we are pleased to hear the news the boy is doing well and that he may be discharged later today.

"I appreciate that such news is likely to cause upset and shock within the local community, as well as the wider public, but I can assure you that we are doing absolutely everything we can to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

"In a recent development, specially trained officers have made an arrest of an 18-year-old man who will be questioned by detectives in the coming hours."

Det Supt Rawlinson added that if people "have any concerns or issues, we would urge them to speak with the officers" who remain in the area.