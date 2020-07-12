Image caption The boy was stabbed near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever

A 10-year-old stab victim who was being treated in hospital has been discharged, police say.

The boy was attacked near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever, Bolton at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the knifing which is thought to be an "isolated incident", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

GMP said the man had been detained on suspicion of assault and remained in custody.

