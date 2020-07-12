Manchester

Bolton stab victim, 10, discharged from hospital

  • 12 July 2020
Police officers in Great Lever, Bolton
Image caption The boy was stabbed near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever

A 10-year-old stab victim who was being treated in hospital has been discharged, police say.

The boy was attacked near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever, Bolton at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the knifing which is thought to be an "isolated incident", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

GMP said the man had been detained on suspicion of assault and remained in custody.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites