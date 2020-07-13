Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed between Folkstone Road and Lichfield Road

A toddler is fighting for his life after being hit by a truck, police have said.

The three-year-old boy was struck by a Ford tipper truck on North Road in Clayton, Manchester at about 13:20 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was in a life-threatening condition.

The road between Folkstone Road and Lingfield Road was closed to allow an investigation, but later reopened.

