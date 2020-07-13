Image caption The boy was stabbed near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after a 10-year-old boy was stabbed in Greater Manchester.

The boy was attacked near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever, Bolton at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with superficial injuries and has since been discharged, police said.

A spokesman said an 18-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assault, was assessed by specialist medical staff before being detained.

Det Insp Nathan Percival said: "This is a shocking incident which has caused distress and upset both to the victim and his family as well as within the wider community.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are continuing to treat this investigation with the upmost seriousness."

