Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked on Lancaster Road (left) while gunshots were heard on York Road

A boy has been attacked with a machete in a street, police have said.

The 16-year-old was attacked near Brierfield House on Lancaster Road in Droylsden, Tameside, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said he was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A force spokesman said officers were investigating if the attack was linked to reports of gunshots on the adjacent York Road at about the same time.

