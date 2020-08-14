Boy, 13, charged with murder in Wigan churchyard Published duration 14 August

image copyright Family handout image caption Steven McMyler, 34, died outside Wigan Parish Church on 6 August

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man whose body was discovered in the grounds of a church.

The teenager is accused of killing Steven McMyler, 34, who was found on 6 August outside Wigan Parish Church.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody until Monday when he will be brought before Bolton Crown Court.

On Thursday a man, 19, was in court also charged with Mr McMyler's murder.

Jordan Short, of Rushey Hey Road in Kirkby, Merseyside appeared before magistrates.

A 17-year-old boy from Merseyside has also since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 30, were held on suspicion of murder and have been released pending further inquiries.

Mr McMyler was found fatally injured outside the church on Bishopsgate shortly before 19:50 BST.

