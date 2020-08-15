Hulme crash: Tribute to boy, 6, who died on his bike Published duration 15 August

image copyright Family handout image caption Kidus Wondwosen was riding a bike when the crash happened

A six-year-old boy who was killed in a crash was a "friendly boy who was always smiling", his family have said.

Kidus Wondwosen died after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bike near Wilmott Street, Hulme, on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A woman, 32, who was held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

In a tribute, Kidus's family said he was "the smartest boy in his class" and "dreamed of being a policeman".

They said the football-mad boy "liked Manchester United and his favourite player was Marcus Rashford".

"His whole family are devastated by his death and are struggling to comprehend that they will never see him again."

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened at the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close in Hulme

