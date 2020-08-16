Mohamoud Mohamed death: Fourth teen on murder charge Published duration 16 August

image copyright ASP image caption The stabbing happened in Moss Side

A fourth teenager has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in Manchester.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died in Henbury Street, Moss Side, on 26 July. Four other people were injured.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other 17-year-old men and Daneaco Reid, 19, of Broadfield Road, Moss Side, have previously been charged with murder following the stabbing.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk