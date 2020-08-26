Coronavirus: Lockdown eased in Wigan and parts of Lancashire Published duration 26 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright OLI SCARFF image caption Tightened Covid-19 measures were imposed in Greater Manchester after a rise in cases

Lockdown rules are easing in Wigan, the only borough in Greater Manchester where extra restrictions imposed just under a month ago have been lifted.

Rossendale and parts of Blackburn with Darwen, in Lancashire, have also had restrictions eased, the Department for Health and Social care said.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux, thanked residents for being "responsible, patient and kind".

Tighter rules were reintroduced after a regional increase in Covid-19 cases.

Mr Molyneux said residents had "done their bit to reduce the spread of the virus."

"I know it hasn't been easy but by working together and following the rules we've managed to keep our loved ones safe," he said.

"I know the tighter restrictions have frustrated many of our residents who felt them unfair, especially since our rates have been consistently low."

'Keep socially distancing'

He said he had worked closely with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to press the concerns of residents and was pleased the government had reversed its decision to impose rules on "the whole region rather than making decisions on a case by case basis."

But he also stressed people still had to act responsibly "by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands, wearing a face covering where appropriate and wiping surfaces to avoid tougher restrictions in the future."

Mr Burnham said he was grateful a "sensible agreement" had been reached with the government.

He added that he wanted to see "further relaxation" in Greater Manchester announced on Friday as cases are "coming down in Trafford and Stockport".

The relaxation of the rules means, residents in Wigan Borough, Rossendale and some wards in Blackburn with Darwen can now:

Socialise in groups of up to two households indoors

Stay overnight at somebody else's home but must try to social distance

Book close contact services such as facials and brow or eyelash treatments

Visit bowling alleys, roller rinks, soft play centres and casinos.

Wigan and Rossendale originally faced tighter restrictions along with the rest of Greater Manchester and East Lancashire because of the wider region's overall infection rate and concerns that the virus was being spread between households.

However, both have maintained low infection rates compared with other areas.

The areas in Blackburn with Darwen where all restrictions have been lifted are: Blackburn South & Lower Darwen, Blackburn South East, Darwen East, Darwen South, Darwen West, Ewood, Livesey with Pleasington, Mill Hill & Moorgate, West Pennine.