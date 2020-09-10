Coronavirus: Shopper who refused to wear mask fined twice in one day Published duration 2 days ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Face masks are mandatory inside all shops in the UK

A woman has been fined twice in one day for failing to wear a face mask during a trip to the supermarket.

Police officers said they handed her a free mask as she entered the shop in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

But she refused it and, because she did not have a valid exemption , was issued with a £100 penalty.

When she was again spotted without a mask a short time later she was given the second fine.

Rochdale has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in England, with figures up to 6 September showing cases have risen to 63 per 100,000 people.

Greater Manchester Police said officers on daily patrols had been handing out masks in supermarkets as part of a council scheme.