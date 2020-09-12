Letter urges Salford residents to curb Covid-19 Published duration 12 hours ago

image copyright Paul Burnell image caption The council is also hoping to roll out testing in the community

Salford Council has written to every home in the city with "an urgent, critical message" to curb rising coronavirus rates in the city.

Concerned officials are anxious to avoid restrictions, with the infection rate at 82.3 cases per 100,000.

City Mayor Paul Dennett said he was "really concerned" about the virus levels especially with cases across all communities and age groups.

There could be "tragic consequences" if it spread to "vulnerable residents".

Mr Dennett's letter said: "I'm calling for people to show the 'Spirit of Salford' in protecting each other."

Salford has remained part of the Greater Manchester local restrictions but the city leaders are concerned the measures are not working.

The council's director of public health, Dr Muna Abdel Aziz, is asking residents to wear face coverings in shops and public places, keep 2m apart, and avoid physical contact with anyone outside households.

If coronavirus symptoms develop, people should get tested and follow track-and-trace advice if notified.

