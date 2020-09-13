Taxi driver injured in Salford crash dies Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened in Trafford Road, Salford, on Thursday

A taxi driver who suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash has died.

A 46-year-old man was injured when his taxi crashed with a car in Trafford Road, Salford, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital and died on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The car driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and is assisting police with inquiries.

A 27-year-old driver of another car which was nearby and failed to remain at the scene has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.