Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives remember Megan Hurley Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Megan Hurley was 15 when she was killed in the attack

The family of Megan Hurley have recalled the moment their hearts were "shattered into a million pieces" as they remember the 15-year-old's "lust for life".

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

A slideshow of photographs documenting Megan's life were shown on screen as the family's lawyer read out a statement from her loved ones.

Her parents Michael and Joanne and brother Bradley were present as their "pen portraits" were read aloud.

Megan was born prematurely on 21 March 2002, weighing 4Ib 3oz.

She was the second child to her parents Michael and Joanne Hurley, who recalled how they were "filled with joy" on her arrival.

As a young child, "people were forever commenting on her striking features and adorable smile," her parents said.

Megan, from Liverpool, settled into Halewood CE Primary School with ease and made friends that she would remain in touch with for the rest of her life.

image copyright Family handout image caption Her parents Michael and Joanne Hurley remember how they "were one big happy family"

"Her school reports were flawless each year," her parents remembered, adding how one teacher told them "if we had a school full of Megans, what a school we would have".

After gaining "brilliant results" in her SATs, Megan started at Halewood Academy, making many more friends along the way.

Her parents remember how Megan was growing into a "beautiful young lady, living her life to the fullest," adding she had a "lust for life and loved to have fun".

During her "pen portrait", they talked of the milestones she will miss: her school prom, her wedding, a career and being a mother.

"Since the horrendous day in May 2017 our lives have been ruined for forever," her family added.

"Our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. The pain we feel day in and day out, year upon year.

"Losing Megan has left an enormous and irreparable void in our lives. We miss you more than words can say, Megan.

"You will forever be our beautiful beauty queen."

image copyright Family handout image caption Megan Hurley and her brother Bradley loved the same films, TV show and music

Her older brother Bradley, who was with his sister at the Ariana Grande concert, said their relationship "was personal, unique".

Megan was born when Bradley was six years old and he can remember counting down the days until she arrived into the world.

As the two siblings grew up, they developed a strong bond and went on to share the same "pop culture obsession".

"Music became a running theme in our lives and it was something we loved just as much as we loved each other," he said.

He told the inquiry that he "doesn't cry or get sad when I remember her. I smile".

"How lucky I am to have the time I did. I suppose that's what they mean when people say someone is always with you."

