Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives present 'pen portraits' for third day

image copyright AFP image caption Angelika, 39, and Marcin Klis, 42, pictured on the evening of the 22 May 2017 before the bombing

A couple killed in the Manchester Arena attack "were so in love as if they were teenagers without a care in the world", an inquiry into the bombing has heard.

The children of Angelika and Marcin Klis presented a "pen portrait" of their parents during the second week of the inquiry into the terror attack.

The portraits give each family the chance to present an insight into the lives of those who died.

Twenty-two people were killed in the bombing at the arena in May 2017.

In a statement read out by their legal representative, the couple's daughters Alex and Patricia told the inquiry how they had not "just lost our parents but we have lost our best friends and protectors".

"They did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more. They would always put our needs before their own."

image copyright Family handouts image caption The bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people

The couple, from York, "were soulmates and they didn't want to be without each other", their daughters said.

"Mum and Dad's love was incredibly strong. Something we should all aspire for in life."

The loved ones of Lisa Lees, 43, and Georgina Callander, 18, are expected to present their "pen portraits" later.

The inquiry comes more than three years after the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, which left hundreds more injured.

The commemorative hearings are expected to conclude on 23 September.

The inquiry was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.

Its chairman, Sir John Saunders, will make a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard, which is expected to take up to six months.

