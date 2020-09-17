Manchester Arena Inquiry: Victim had 'heart as big as the moon' Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Georgina Callander "was someone", her father told the inquiry

The father of a teenager killed in the Manchester arena bomb attack has told a public inquiry his daughter had an "unmistakable laugh" and a "heart as big as the moon".

Simon Callander said his life was "unrecognisable" since Georgina's death and a "black cloud follows him".

He presented a "pen portrait" to the inquiry of his "happy, little girl".

Twenty-two people were killed in the bombing at an Ariane Grande concert in May 2017.

The portraits give each family the chance to present an insight into the lives of those who died.

A slideshow of photographs documenting 18-year-old Georgina's life was also shown on screen at the hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Mr Callandar said his daughter was so proud when she passed her driving test and got her first car, which she named Peggy.

He said she had excitedly driven Peggy to the concert in Manchester on the night of the bombing.

My daughter "was someone", he told the inquiry.

image copyright Family handouts image caption Personal tributes to the 22 victims will be heard at the inquiry over two weeks

Georgina was born on April Fools' Day but Mr Callander said he felt the fool for "not spending more time with her and not telling her he loved her every day".

She was as "bright as a button", he added, and enjoyed art, taekwondo, swimming, ballet and football, made lots of friends and was "always laughing".

She had passed all her exams with distinction, which felt like another "dagger to the heart" because of "all that potential snatched away," he said.

Mr Callander said he wished he "could have taken more in".

'Changed my life'

He told the inquiry she helped look after puppies bred by her mother and this "compassionate and caring trait" became a hallmark.

"[Georgina] changed my life and I'll never get over losing her," he said.

The "pen portraits" are expected to conclude on 23 September.

The inquiry was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.