Covid: New restrictions in North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire Published duration 8 minutes ago

Tighter restrictions will come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire after significant increases in Covid-19 cases, the government has said.

The new rules ban separate households from meeting each other at home or in private gardens.

Pubs and restaurants must also shut early in parts of Lancashire and Merseyside.

The measures will come into force from Tuesday.

Nearly 4.7 million people are to be affected by the new rules.

The government said Lancashire (excluding Blackpool), Merseyside, Warrington and Halton had been escalated to "areas of intervention" after a "major increase" in cases.

Here, residents will not be allowed to socialise outside their households in homes and gardens, hospitality will be restricted to table service only and pubs and restaurants will have to shut between 22:00 and 05:00.

Residents are also advised only to use public transport for "essential purposes".

They are also asked to avoid attending amateur or semi-professional sports events as spectators.

New restrictions are also being put in place in Wolverhampton; Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire, and all parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Residents will not be allowed to socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

Some areas of West Yorkshire had already been subject to restrictions put in place at the start of August but they were eased. They are now subject to these new restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey estimates that 59,800 people in homes in England had coronavirus in the week to 10 September.

This (roughly 1 in 900 people) is up by about half on the figure reported the week before.

It says there is clear evidence of an increase in people under the age of 35 testing positive - particularly those aged two to 11 and 17-34 - and of higher infection rates in the North West and London.

The infection rate they see equates to about 6,000 new cases each day in England.

The figures for Wales are about one in 2,000 people with coronavirus in the week to 10 September.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Merseyside with Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens and Warrington in the top 12 worst affected areas of the country, according to the latest seven-day figures.

The mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said these restrictions would be "difficult for us all" but "we must do everything we can to curb rising infection rates and protect our families".

"Our city region is renowned for being kind, friendly and community-spirited. We now need to stick to those principles, respect these new restrictions and make sure that we look out for one another," he said.

Most parts of Greater Manchester are already subject to restrictions, with Bolton - which has the highest number of cases in the country - bringing in measures restricting restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs to takeaway only, and requiring all hospitality venues to close at 22:00.

The government said Greater Manchester's restrictions would continue.

Restrictions were brought in overnight across large parts of north-east England, affecting almost two million people.