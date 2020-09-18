Islington Mill: Salford venue's £6.8m plan to 'resist gentrification' Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption The mill hosts a wide array of shows, gigs and exhibitions

A new £6.8m "artist-led community" will help the area around a venue "resist gentrification", a council has said.

The Other City plan for Islington Mill will see 25,000 sq ft (2,300 sq m) around it converted into "new creative workspace", Salford City Council said.

Salford Mayor Paul Dennett said the project was "about protecting and cultivating the production of culture".

The venue's co-founder Maurice Carlin said it would "support artists to lead recovery across Greater Manchester".

The project, which the council said was being supported by "what could be one of the last tranches of European investment" - a £3.3m European Regional Development Fund grant - will see the authority purchase New Islington Mill and "expand the Salford creative centre for generations of artists to come", the spokesman said.

image copyright Google image caption The mayor said the plan was "about putting power into the hands of local communities"

Mr Dennett said the "hugely exciting" project was a "unique opportunity to explore solutions for sustainable creative communities and local residents at a time when affordable rents are a huge issue".

"This is about protecting and cultivating the production of culture - not just the consumption of culture.

"Ownership is key and, moving forward, the project we are embarking on with the mill will be crucial in creating models for communities to resist gentrification."

He added that it was "about putting power into the hands of local communities", recognising the "huge contribution" the arts made to Salford, and "providing a stable home and future for our residents and our creative community".

Mr Carlin said the mill, which had hosted everything from pop band "the Ting Tings at the start of the millennium [to] Drag SOS launched on Channel 4 last year", was a place "where experimentation and artistic freedom have, to date, supported over 4,000 people to become artists".

He added that the scheme would support artists "to lead recovery across Greater Manchester, apply creativity to innovate in other industry sectors, bring new end uses to underoccupied buildings... and navigate new ways we can congregate, participate and celebrate together".

