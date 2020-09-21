Rochdale man dies after being hit by car following attack Published duration 54 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Detectives are searching for three men who spoke to the victim before he was attacked

A man who was struck by a passing car following an assault has died.

The man was left lying in the road after the attack in Rochdale on Sunday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

It said officers were called to the car park off The Esplanade shortly after 03:00 BST.

Detectives said the victim, who was in his 30s, was set upon after having a conversation with three men and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are searching for the three men.

'Devastating incident'

GMP believe the trio left the scene in the direction of Rochdale Memorial Gardens.

A short time later the victim was hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, said GMP.

"This was a devastating incident during which a man was killed," Det Insp Dan Clegg said.

"A post-mortem is yet to take place to establish the cause of death. We are in the process of identifying his next of kin so we can inform them.

"Our investigation is in the early stages but we are currently searching for three men.