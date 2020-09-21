Manchester Arena Inquiry: Gifted Nell Jones 'irreplaceable' Published duration 13 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Nell "lit up our days with her energy and passion for life", say her parents and brothers

The best friend of a teenager killed in the Manchester Arena bomb told a public inquiry she was "irreplacable" and "will live in my heart forever".

Fourteen-year-old Nell Jones was one of 22 people were killed in the attack at an Ariane Grande concert in May 2017.

Presenting a "pen portrait" to the inquiry, her brother Sam Jones read out tributes on behalf of the family as well as her teachers and friends.

He said she was "truly special" adding, "we love Nell with all of our hearts".

'Contagious smile'

Families are presenting "pen portraits" to the inquiry to give an insight into the lives of those who died.

Nell's brother Sam read an emotive tribute on behalf of their parents Jayne and Ernie, who were at Manchester Magistrates' Court, along with her other two brothers.

"She lit up our days with her energy and passion for life.

"I have no words to describe the pain and grief that we feel each day, but those 14 wonderful years that we all shared together and the memories we made were truly special."

They added: "We love Nell with all of our hearts and we always will."

image copyright Family handouts image caption The "pen portraits" for all 22 victims are expected to conclude on 23 September

A number of teachers paid tributes to Nell, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, saying she was a "gifted and perfect pupil", a "sheer delight to teach" and "a fabulous role model for others".

David Wheeler, her form tutor at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, said she was "lovely girl, who was so popular".

"She had such a positive and cheerful manner. What a loss it is to us, her family and the community."

Nell's best friend Olivia described her as "irreplaceable".

"Nell was the best friend anyone could wish for," she said.

"She was kind and thoughtful. We shared the same wicked sense of humour. She always made me laugh. She was one-in-a-million and will live in my heart forever."

Her other friend Alex added: "I see gaps when I'm out where Nell should be. She should be with us, with her contagious smile."

After the statement a montage of photographs were shown on a screen to the court while Our Love Will Grow by The Showmen was played.

Chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders said after the tribute his overwhelming impression of Nell's death was "what a waste".

It was set up to examine the background to the attack and the response of the emergency services.