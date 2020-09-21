Manchester Arena Inquiry: Nell Jones 'was dream to teach' Published duration 46 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry

Family, friends and teachers of Nell Jones, 14, have told the Manchester Arena Inquiry about a girl with a "passion" for life who was an "honour" to know.

This week's "pen portraits" at the hearing started with tributes to the teenager from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, who, the inquiry was told, was gifted at maths, drama and friendship.

A series of hearings are taking place at which relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 bombing will provide personal insights into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

One of the close friends of Nell told the hearing about the devastating impact of her friend's death.

"This is what I found so hard," the statement from her friend Alex said.

"I have never known a girl who was so passionate and positive about life."

The statement, read by Nell's elder brother Sam, continued: "I thought to myself so often is there anything this girl cant do do or doesn't know?

"I feel honoured to tell people I knew her."

The statement added: "I see gaps when I'm out where Nell should be. She should be with us, with her contagious smile".

Mr Jones also read out words from Nell's best friend Olivia who said she was "the best friend anyone could wish for - she was kind and thoughtful".

Olivia said the friends would share their hopes, dreams and ambitions from travelling the world to Alex's hopes to learn to drive and own a mint green Fiat 500.

Teachers from her primary and secondary schools said Nell was a "perfect pupil", "a delight to teach" and a "fabulous role model".

'Studious and mature'

A primary school teacher wrote Nell was a "gifted mathematician who was always there for other children who had difficulties and was a friend to everyone".

Her former drama teacher at secondary school recalled a "studious and mature girl".

But she added: "I often expect these kind of students to struggle with performance - how wrong I was.

"I remember doing a double take as I saw her perform. She immediately brought energy and enthusiasm to her role and stood out as completely talented and charismatic young lady who grabbed the attention of the class.

image copyright Manchester Arena Inquiry image caption Nell Jones's brother said the "thought of the years ahead without her in our lives is truly unbearable"

Nell's music teacher reminisced: "I can still see her laughing at one of the imaginary radio stations she and her friends were were creating in one of her last lessons."

'Fourteen wonderful years'

Mr Jones also read the tribute from Nell's parents Jayne and Ernie.

They wrote: "From the moment she was born there was something special about Nell. She loved her big brothers to bits and grew from being their annoying little sister to one they dearly loved."

They said friendship was very important to Nell, adding "if you were a friend of Nell's you were in good hands".

Mr Jones' brother continued: "As a family we miss her so much. She lit up our days with her energy and passion for life.

"The thought of the years ahead without her in our lives is truly unbearable.

"I have no words to describe the pain and grief that we feel each day, but those 14 wonderful years that we all shared together and the memories we made were truly special."

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders, told her family: "All of your family have every reason to be so proud of Nell... and my overriding impression is 'what a waste'."